Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Chick-fil-A may soon be in Denison

Chick-fil-A has submitted a permit to the Denison City Council to redevelop multiple properties...
Chick-fil-A has submitted a permit to the Denison City Council to redevelop multiple properties into a restaurant.(KGNS)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Chick-fil-A has submitted a permit to the Denison City Council to redevelop multiple properties into a restaurant.

The restaurant would be located at Lillis and Morton.

The proposed building will be over five-thousand square feet, it will have 43 drive thru stacking spaces, and 70 parking spaces.

The application would have to be approved for the plan to advance.

The item is on today’s city council agenda.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two brothers are dead and the third injured after a boat malfunction on Lake Texoma.
Two killed, one injured in Lake Texoma boat accident
A stretch of North Washington Street from Second to Broadway is closed after a building...
Building collapses in Ardmore
General Manager Jen Grissom said she expects the rush to continue for a while.
The Catch restaurant now open in Sherman
Woman shot in Colbert Saturday morning
Ladonia Fossil Park temporarily moves locations
Ladonia Fossil Park temporarily moves locations

Latest News

A silver alert was issued for a 69-year-old man in Collin County.
Silver Alert issued for missing Collin County man
Ladonia Fossil Park temporarily moves locations
Ladonia Fossil Park temporarily moves locations
Two killed, one injured in Lake Texoma boat accident
Local World War II and Korean War Veteran turns 100