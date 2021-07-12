Chick-fil-A may soon be in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Chick-fil-A has submitted a permit to the Denison City Council to redevelop multiple properties into a restaurant.

The restaurant would be located at Lillis and Morton.

The proposed building will be over five-thousand square feet, it will have 43 drive thru stacking spaces, and 70 parking spaces.

The application would have to be approved for the plan to advance.

The item is on today’s city council agenda.

