Denison shooting suspect shot by U.S Marshals in Sherman

Police and emergency personnel respond to the Parkview Apartments in Sherman on Monday, July...
Police and emergency personnel respond to the Parkview Apartments in Sherman on Monday, July 12, 2021.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - One of two suspects in a Denison shooting earlier this year was shot as U.S. Marshals served him with an arrest warrant at a Sherman apartment complex Monday.

Sherman Police Sgt. Brett Mullen said around 1:30 p.m. a United States Marshals Task Force attempted to serve a warrant at 1200 W. Taylor St. on Alex DeAlejandro, 29, of Denison, on charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Mullen said when marshals entered the apartment, DeAlejandro confronted them armed with a firearm.

A marshal then fired and struck DeAlejandro.

He was transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries, Mullen said.

No one else was in the apartment at the time of the shooting.

The Texas Rangers are now investigating the shooting.

Tenants of the Parkview Apartments are being asked to stay inside their homes while the investigation is being conducted.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 12 for updates.

