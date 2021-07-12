Ladonia Fossil Park temporarily moves locations

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Ladonia Fossil Park has to move to a new location due to construction, but that’s not to say there isn’t plenty of history here.

“I was looking around, and I looked down, and it was just laying there in the water, I saw it, and I was just like ‘I found a mosasaur tooth,’” said Cheryl McClure, who helps run the Ladonia Fossil Park Facebook account. “It’s a lot of fun.”

The untapped potential is drawing fossil hunters, like Kayna Chappell, from all over.

“We were excited to come out here because we knew that it was just going to be virgin,” said Chappell. “If there was anything cool to be found, we might be the ones to find it.”

The park moved to the North Sulphur River, with its original location closed due to construction for a bridge over a future reservoir called Lake Ralph Hall.

The city hasn’t named a permanent location for the park yet, but its temporary one is doing the job for fossil enthusiasts.

“It’s peaceful; I mean, you stand here and listen to the breeze; the water is rolling down the river,” said McClure. “You can stand and hear the water trickling over the shell and the rocks. It’s raw nature, so we try to respect that and enjoy what the river gives back.”

McClure also said that the park is open anytime, but it’s not available to overnight campers.

Plus, the best time to come is after the water has receded from the rain.

The temporary location will be on the east side of FM 2990 and on the north side of the North Sulphur River.

