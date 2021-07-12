Texoma Local
Lindsay Carter headed back to Dodd City as head volleyball coach

By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(KXII) -Former Dodd City standout Lindsay Carter is heading back to her old stomping grounds as the Lady Hornets new head volleyball coach. She will also serve as an assistant coach for the girls basketball team.

Carter had plenty of success as a Lady Hornet on the volleyball and basketball court, as well as the softball field.

Carter comes back to Dodd City with four years for college basketball experience, spend the last two years playing at Austin College.

