Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Man sentenced to more than three decades behind bars

A Denison man was given more than three decades behind bars on a dozen counts of theft and...
A Denison man was given more than three decades behind bars on a dozen counts of theft and evading police.(Grayson County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Richard Eugene Roberts, 53, of Denison, Texas, was sentenced to 33 years in prison on Friday for 12 separate charges of Theft and Evading Police.

The sentence was a result of Roberts’ pleading guilty with a cap of 35 years.

Judge Brian Gary of the 397th District Court accepted the open plea and heard evidence of Roberts’ criminal history.

Between November 2019 to May 2020 Roberts’ walked into stores, would load up a cart with merchandise and then walk out without paying, said prosecutors.

When confronted by employees he would threaten to run over them if they got in his way.

His extensive criminal history played a role in the hefty sentence, prosecutors said.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two brothers are dead and the third injured after a boat malfunction on Lake Texoma.
Two killed, one injured in Lake Texoma boat accident
A stretch of North Washington Street from Second to Broadway is closed after a building...
Building collapses in Ardmore
General Manager Jen Grissom said she expects the rush to continue for a while.
The Catch restaurant now open in Sherman
Police and emergency personnel respond to the Parkview Apartments in Sherman on Monday, July...
Denison shooting suspect shot by U.S Marshals in Sherman
Woman shot in Colbert Saturday morning

Latest News

A Texoma toddler is in critical condition after a freak accident
A Texoma toddler is in critical condition after a freak accident
A Tishomingo man was thrown from his car in a DUI related rollover crash.
A Tishomingo man was thrown from his car after crash
Police and emergency personnel respond to the Parkview Apartments in Sherman on Monday, July...
Denison shooting suspect shot by U.S Marshals in Sherman
A tree fell over the weekend, and it nearly hit an Ardmore home.
Strong winds uproot large tree near Ardmore home