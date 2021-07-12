Man sentenced to more than three decades behind bars

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -Richard Eugene Roberts, 53, of Denison, Texas, was sentenced to 33 years in prison on Friday for 12 separate charges of Theft and Evading Police.

The sentence was a result of Roberts’ pleading guilty with a cap of 35 years.

Judge Brian Gary of the 397th District Court accepted the open plea and heard evidence of Roberts’ criminal history.

Between November 2019 to May 2020 Roberts’ walked into stores, would load up a cart with merchandise and then walk out without paying, said prosecutors.

When confronted by employees he would threaten to run over them if they got in his way.

His extensive criminal history played a role in the hefty sentence, prosecutors said.

