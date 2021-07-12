PHOTOS: Dad turns vintage toys into an incredible replica of a tiny ‘Schitt’s Creek’

(Gray News) - A dad in British Columbia took his love for “Schitt’s Creek” and transformed his vintage toy collection into a tiny version of the iconic town.

Todd Cameron spent months with fingers covered in dried super glue as he added meticulous (and funny) details to his tiny town.

“I had no idea how deep I would eventually get into this project but I just kept having more inspiration,” Cameron explained.

His collection features everything from the Rosebud Motel and Rose Apothecary to the veterinary clinic and Bob’s Garage.

And of course, it wouldn’t be Schitt’s Creek without the awkward town welcome sign, the Café Tropical or Mutt’s barn.

Cameron says his son was in awe, watching his dad slowly build the creation.

“Every day for about three months, my son would come up to me and say, ‘You make for me?’ to which I would answer, ‘Yes! But I am just not finished quite yet.’ And he would say, ‘I’m so excited!’ Cameron said.

When the finishing touches were complete, Cameron set up his version of Schitt’s Creek in the backyard so his son could enjoy it.

“Jack was super happy and was running from one piece to the next,” Cameron said.

He took pictures of the village and posted them on social media, not knowing how much impact it would have on the internet world.

“My Twitter and Facebook both blew up and fans from all over the world were sharing, commenting, and sending personal messages to tell me how much my art meant to them,” Cameron said. “It was very touching to have affected people in that way.”

At the end of the day, Cameron’s goal was to bring delight to his son’s eyes and to the fans of his favorite show.

“Now, I get to play with the set for the next several years with Jack and teach him many lessons from the show like how to fold in the cheese and that men having husbands is not out of the ordinary,” Cameron said.

Earlier this year Cameron made a music video for “A Little Bit Alexis” using vintage Fisher-Price and stop motion. His video was retweeted by Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy, who both starred in the sitcom.

