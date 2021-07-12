Seasonably Hot, But...

It was a superior day weather-wise from a mid-July perspective with highs topping out in the 80s, and with only moderate levels of humidity.

Expect a clear and mild night followed by a hotter day tomorrow, but seasonably so with highs in the low to possibly mid-90s.

Down the road: Water vapor imagery shows an upper trough swinging through Arkansas, it is keeping all of the stormy activity down around the Metroplex and points southward. Farther west, a massive upper high continues to bake the west, while the clockwise flow around it brings our next weather change late week.

The steering winds forecast, shows the flow around the high pushing a series of weak troughs our way Fri-Mon, these will push another rather uncommon mid-July front our way. This set-up brings a fresh shot of rain into the forecast, mainly Sun-Mon.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: Sunny skies

Wednesday: Sunny

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy

Saturday: 10% Showers

Sunday: 30% Showers/storms

Monday: 50% Showers/storms

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority