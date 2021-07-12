Silver Alert issued for missing Collin County man

***MISSING PERSON*** 🚨PLEASE SHARE🚨 The Collin County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate Bernard Wood. A Silver... Posted by Collin County Sheriff's Office McKinney, Texas on Monday, July 12, 2021

FARMERSVILLE, Texas (KXII) -A Silver Alert was issued for a 69-year-old man in Collin County.

Bernard Wood was last since Sunday around 9 a.m.

He is a white man, last seen wearing a straw cowboy hat, a denim shirt, and denim pants.

He was last seen in a white 2013 Ford F-150 truck with Texas plates DGT9946 in Farmersville, TX in the 16400 block of FM 1778.

Wood has medical issues that could pose a threat to his safety, the Collin County Sheriff’s Office said.

If you see him or have any information on where he may be, contact the Collin County Sheriff’s Office at 972-547-5350.

