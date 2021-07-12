Texoma Local
A Texoma toddler is in critical condition after a freak accident

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT
GORDONVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A little girl is in critical condition after a devastating accident in Gordonville on Sunday evening.

Two-year-old Delilah Hunt was sitting on a four-wheeler surrounded by her family at a birthday party.

Her family was getting ready to move the truck standing only a few feet from her, but when it turned on, the AC compressor plate popped off and hit her in the head.

Delilah was flown to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas.

Right now, Martina Steinbrook, Delilah’s Aunt, said they are still trying to process what happened.

“[I’m] hurt, not mad at anybody for it because it was a freak accident,” said Steinbrook. “We’re all in shock.”

Tim Bilderback, a first responder at the scene, said there’s only one way to describe the incident.

“It was just a random freak accident,” said Bilderback. “If she was anywhere besides the spot she was sitting in, the injury would not have been as bad. Nobody expects that to happen.”

Delilah is in critical condition right now, and the family said that doctors are telling them her brain pressure from the injuries is in the danger zone. So, they’re thinking about Delilah, but before the accident.

“She was the smartest little two-year-old there was and [the] spunkiest; she just loved the world,” said Tina Heineken, Delilah’s grandmother. “She’s gotta come back to us.”

The family also started a GoFundMe account to pay for medical expenses.

“Right now, we’re asking for any help we can get to help for Delilah,” said Steinbrook.

They are also asking for prayers.

