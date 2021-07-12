A Tishomingo man was thrown from his car after crash

OKLAHOMA, Texas (KXII) -A Tishomingo man was thrown from his car in a DUI related rollover crash last night in Bryan County.

The accident happened Northwest of Durant, Oklahoma around 10 p.m. on Folsom Road.

31-year-old Aaron Arnold was heading west when he drove into the oncoming lane.

When he tried to overcorrect the SUV, it ran off the road and the car rolled over.

Arnold was then ejected from the vehicle.

He was taken to an area hospital with leg injuries.

Arnold was driving under the influence, said troopers.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.