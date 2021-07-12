Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

TSWA announce All-State Softball Honors

By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KXII) -The Texas Sports Writers Association released it’s All-State Softball Teams and honors. The list features plenty of named from Texoma.

Class 1A

Bruce Mauppin-Dodd City-Coach of the Year

Tori Dotson-Dodd-City-Player of the Year/First Team, Pitcher

Dulaney Chapman-Dodd City-First Team, 2nd Base

Dani Baccus-Dodd City-First Team, Outfield

Lindsey Mauppin-Dodd City-Honorable Mention, Shortstop

Class 2A

Emmy Pennell-Tom Bean-First Team, 2nd Base

Briana Yale-Tom Bean-Third Team, 3rd Base

Madison Holmes-Tom Bean-Honorable Mention, Utility

Class 3A

Sara Beth Jackson-Gunter-Third Team, 1st Base

Hayden Fox-Gunter-Honorable Mention, Catcher

Olivia Eft-Gunter-Honorable Mention-Outfield

Alexis Tanguma-Bells-Honorable Mention, Pitcher

Kyleigh Clements-Whitewright-Honorable Mention, Shortstop

Hayden Thompson-Whitewright-Honorable Mention, Utility

Dakota Deckard-Blue Ridge-Honorable Mention, Utility

Karley Wolf-Whitesboro-Honorable Mention, Pitcher

Class 4A

Kelsie Adams-Van Alstyne-Honorable Mention, Pitcher

Class 5A

Ashlinn Hamilton-Denison-Honorable Mention, Pitcher

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two brothers are dead and the third injured after a boat malfunction on Lake Texoma.
Two killed, one injured in Lake Texoma boat accident
General Manager Jen Grissom said she expects the rush to continue for a while.
The Catch restaurant now open in Sherman
A stretch of North Washington Street from Second to Broadway is closed after a building...
Building collapses in Ardmore
Molly Miller and Colt Haynes disappeared seven years ago after a car chase in Wilson.
FBI opens up investigation into 2013 Love Co. teen disappearance case
Woman shot in Colbert Saturday morning

Latest News

TSWA All-State Softball Honors
TSWA All-State Softball Honors
Local runner prepares for Junior Olympics
Van Alstyne runner qualifies for Junior Olympics
Local runner prepares for Junior Olympics
Local runner heads to Junior Olympics
Grayson softball hosts summer camp
Grayson softball camp hosting local athletes