TSWA announce All-State Softball Honors
(KXII) -The Texas Sports Writers Association released it’s All-State Softball Teams and honors. The list features plenty of named from Texoma.
Class 1A
Bruce Mauppin-Dodd City-Coach of the Year
Tori Dotson-Dodd-City-Player of the Year/First Team, Pitcher
Dulaney Chapman-Dodd City-First Team, 2nd Base
Dani Baccus-Dodd City-First Team, Outfield
Lindsey Mauppin-Dodd City-Honorable Mention, Shortstop
Class 2A
Emmy Pennell-Tom Bean-First Team, 2nd Base
Briana Yale-Tom Bean-Third Team, 3rd Base
Madison Holmes-Tom Bean-Honorable Mention, Utility
Class 3A
Sara Beth Jackson-Gunter-Third Team, 1st Base
Hayden Fox-Gunter-Honorable Mention, Catcher
Olivia Eft-Gunter-Honorable Mention-Outfield
Alexis Tanguma-Bells-Honorable Mention, Pitcher
Kyleigh Clements-Whitewright-Honorable Mention, Shortstop
Hayden Thompson-Whitewright-Honorable Mention, Utility
Dakota Deckard-Blue Ridge-Honorable Mention, Utility
Karley Wolf-Whitesboro-Honorable Mention, Pitcher
Class 4A
Kelsie Adams-Van Alstyne-Honorable Mention, Pitcher
Class 5A
Ashlinn Hamilton-Denison-Honorable Mention, Pitcher
