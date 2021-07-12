TSWA announce All-State Softball Honors

(KXII) -The Texas Sports Writers Association released it’s All-State Softball Teams and honors. The list features plenty of named from Texoma.

Class 1A

Bruce Mauppin -Dodd City-Coach of the Year

Tori Dotson -Dodd-City-Player of the Year/First Team, Pitcher

Dulaney Chapman -Dodd City-First Team, 2nd Base

Dani Baccus -Dodd City-First Team, Outfield

Lindsey Mauppin-Dodd City-Honorable Mention, Shortstop

Class 2A

Emmy Pennell -Tom Bean-First Team, 2nd Base

Briana Yale -Tom Bean-Third Team, 3rd Base

Madison Holmes -Tom Bean-Honorable Mention, Utility

Class 3A

Sara Beth Jackson -Gunter-Third Team, 1st Base

Hayden Fox -Gunter-Honorable Mention, Catcher

Olivia Eft -Gunter-Honorable Mention-Outfield

Alexis Tanguma -Bells-Honorable Mention, Pitcher

Kyleigh Clements -Whitewright-Honorable Mention, Shortstop

Hayden Thompson -Whitewright-Honorable Mention, Utility

Dakota Deckard -Blue Ridge-Honorable Mention, Utility

Karley Wolf -Whitesboro-Honorable Mention, Pitcher

Class 4A

Kelsie Adams -Van Alstyne-Honorable Mention, Pitcher

Class 5A

Ashlinn Hamilton -Denison-Honorable Mention, Pitcher

