Colbert man arrested in domestic assault with pellet gun

COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) - Police say a shooting over the weekend in Colbert that landed a woman in the hospital and a man in jail was done with a high powered pellet gun.

It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at a home on Smith Street near East Ramsey.

Stevie Love is accused of shooting his stepdaughter in the abdomen during a dispute.

He was booked into the Bryan County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim has since been released from the hospital.

