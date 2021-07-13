Texoma Local
Colbert man arrested in domestic assault with pellet gun

Stevie Love mug shot
Stevie Love mug shot(Bryan County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLBERT, Okla. (KXII) - Police say a shooting over the weekend in Colbert that landed a woman in the hospital and a man in jail was done with a high powered pellet gun.

It happened around 2 a.m. Saturday at a home on Smith Street near East Ramsey.

Stevie Love is accused of shooting his stepdaughter in the abdomen during a dispute.

He was booked into the Bryan County Jail for assault with a deadly weapon.

The victim has since been released from the hospital.

