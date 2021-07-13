Texoma Local
Denison man get 33 years for series of thefts

Richard Roberts mug shot
Richard Roberts mug shot(Grayson County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man has been given more than three decades behind bars on a dozen counts of theft and evading police.

Richard Roberts, 53, was sentenced to 33 years in prison Friday after entering a blind guilty plea.

Prosecutors say between November 2019 and May 2020, Roberts would walk into stores, load up a cart with merchandise, and then walk out without paying.

If confronted by employees, he would often threaten to run over anyone who got in his way.

Prosecutors say his extensive criminal history played a role in the hefty sentence.

