Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Doorbell cam catches man smearing feces on Black Lives Matter sign

By WRAL staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. (WRAL) – Neighbors are outraged after a man vandalized a Black Lives Matter sign in a family’s front yard.

The incident was caught on camera, and police are looking at it as a possible hate crime.

“It’s a super cowardly act,” said neighbor David Ngo. “That’s for sure.”

A Ring doorbell camera shows what happened as a man approaches the family’s front porch.

He’s accused of snatching a BLM sign from the homeowner’s yard, leaving it on his front porch and smearing it with feces.

“As Americans, we still try to hide the fact that there’s a terrible history that comes with racism. It’s still alive and well,” Ngo said.

In an off-camera interview, the man who lives at the home where the incident occurred said, as the only Black family living on his street, they’ve never been disrespected like this before.

He said he shared the doorbell video in hopes the culprit will be caught.

“If you have a difference of opinion, you can just talk to somebody about it,” said Ngo, whose family has ordered its own BLM sign to post in their yard.

The suspect is described as a tall man weighing 250 to 300 pounds. He has red or auburn hair with sideburns and a full beard.

Copyright 2021 WRAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and emergency personnel respond to the Parkview Apartments in Sherman on Monday, July...
Denison shooting suspect shot by U.S Marshals in Sherman
A Texoma toddler is in critical condition after a freak accident
Texoma toddler in critical condition after freak accident
A Denison man was given more than three decades behind bars on a dozen counts of theft and...
Man sentenced to more than three decades behind bars
Two brothers are dead and the third injured after a boat malfunction on Lake Texoma.
Two killed, one injured in Lake Texoma boat accident
General Manager Jen Grissom said she expects the rush to continue for a while.
The Catch restaurant now open in Sherman

Latest News

Police responded to an apparent shooting at a Wisconsin gas station. (Source: WISN via CNN...
Police: Man kills one at Wisconsin gas station, suspect killed
In this Jan. 28, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in...
Pressured by allies, Biden escalates fight for voting rights
The Texas House on Tuesday authorized warrants for Democratic lawmakers absent from the special...
Texas House authorizes warrants for Democrats absent from legislature
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas....
Texas Democrats dig in after exodus; GOP threatens arrest