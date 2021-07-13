Texoma Local
Gusty Times Ahead, Weekend Rain Potential

Slow-moving system brings increased prospects for rain by the weekend
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
You probably noticed the change between Monday’s air and Tuesday’s, as southerly winds brought a fresh dose of mugginess to Texoma. Expect rather hot, hazy and windy days along with warm and humid nights as we continue through the week. Skies will see more clouds by Friday as moisture continues to deepen.

Water vapor imagery shows an upper trough now along the west coast, it will move slowly but surely our way, pushing a very slow-moving cold front with it. The approach of these features brings increased rain potential for the weekend, but even more so for early next week when the front finally passes.

Temperatures will generally be at or slightly below the average for the middle of July.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday: Sunny skies

Wednesday: Sunny

Thursday: Mostly sunny

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy

Saturday:  10% Showers

Sunday: 30% Showers/storms

Monday: 50% Showers/storms

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

