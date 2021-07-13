Gusty Times Ahead, Weekend Rain Potential
Slow-moving system brings increased prospects for rain by the weekend
You probably noticed the change between Monday’s air and Tuesday’s, as southerly winds brought a fresh dose of mugginess to Texoma. Expect rather hot, hazy and windy days along with warm and humid nights as we continue through the week. Skies will see more clouds by Friday as moisture continues to deepen.
Water vapor imagery shows an upper trough now along the west coast, it will move slowly but surely our way, pushing a very slow-moving cold front with it. The approach of these features brings increased rain potential for the weekend, but even more so for early next week when the front finally passes.
Temperatures will generally be at or slightly below the average for the middle of July.
Here’s the seven day:
Tuesday: Sunny skies
Wednesday: Sunny
Thursday: Mostly sunny
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy
Saturday: 10% Showers
Sunday: 30% Showers/storms
Monday: 50% Showers/storms
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / Weather Authority