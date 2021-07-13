Historic Ardmore building collapsed after crash, police say

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Another of Ardmore’s historic downtown buildings collapsed on Saturday after a car drove into the storefront at 1 a.m.

According to a police report, a 2008 maroon Pontiac G6 was heading north on N. Washington Street when the driver crossed the median and drove into a building near N. Washington and 2nd Avenue.

No names have been released, but the report stated the suspect borrowed a friend’s car, crashed it, and left before the building collapsed.

Police classified it as a hit and run- the driver was nowhere in site when police arrived, but the car was completely buried by the rubble.

Don Ray Thomason owns the building next door and property across the street. He’s no stranger to building collapses; a strong wind blew one of his buildings down last year.

“I saw it all blocked off and immediately thought ‘Oh, my building,’ and so I went down there and investigated,” Thomason said. “I saw the front of his had fell in and all. And so I was relieved, but I felt sorry for Nick because I know what it’s like for something like that to happen to you.”

Thomason said the crash makes him worry about his own buildings.

“It makes me wonder if there’s some way I could put up something to keep people from just running into it,” Thomason said.

It’s the fourth building to collapse in the last decade, and City Manager Kevin Boatright said he’s thankful the car and the building were all that was damaged.

“It’s always very unfortunate when you have an old, old building that has some kind of history here in town, you hate to see it get damaged the way that one did,” Boatright said.

Ardmore offers grants to help owners rebuild parts of historic buildings such as the façade, and fire suppression system. The grants require a safety inspection before construction starts.

“Taxpayers’ dollars are going into buildings that are structurally sound, and you know should not fall down or get in disrepair in a short order,” Boatright said.

Boatright said the city is hoping these grants will help preserve the charm and uniqueness of the downtown area while also making the structures safer.

