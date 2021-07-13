Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Historic Ardmore building collapsed after crash, police say

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Another of Ardmore’s historic downtown buildings collapsed on Saturday after a car drove into the storefront at 1 a.m.

According to a police report, a 2008 maroon Pontiac G6 was heading north on N. Washington Street when the driver crossed the median and drove into a building near N. Washington and 2nd Avenue.

No names have been released, but the report stated the suspect borrowed a friend’s car, crashed it, and left before the building collapsed.

Police classified it as a hit and run- the driver was nowhere in site when police arrived, but the car was completely buried by the rubble.

Don Ray Thomason owns the building next door and property across the street. He’s no stranger to building collapses; a strong wind blew one of his buildings down last year.

“I saw it all blocked off and immediately thought ‘Oh, my building,’ and so I went down there and investigated,” Thomason said. “I saw the front of his had fell in and all. And so I was relieved, but I felt sorry for Nick because I know what it’s like for something like that to happen to you.”

Thomason said the crash makes him worry about his own buildings.

“It makes me wonder if there’s some way I could put up something to keep people from just running into it,” Thomason said.

It’s the fourth building to collapse in the last decade, and City Manager Kevin Boatright said he’s thankful the car and the building were all that was damaged.

“It’s always very unfortunate when you have an old, old building that has some kind of history here in town, you hate to see it get damaged the way that one did,” Boatright said.

Ardmore offers grants to help owners rebuild parts of historic buildings such as the façade, and fire suppression system. The grants require a safety inspection before construction starts.

“Taxpayers’ dollars are going into buildings that are structurally sound, and you know should not fall down or get in disrepair in a short order,” Boatright said.

Boatright said the city is hoping these grants will help preserve the charm and uniqueness of the downtown area while also making the structures safer.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texoma toddler is in critical condition after a freak accident
Texoma toddler in critical condition after freak accident
Police and emergency personnel respond to the Parkview Apartments in Sherman on Monday, July...
Denison shooting suspect shot by U.S Marshals in Sherman
A Denison man was given more than three decades behind bars on a dozen counts of theft and...
Man sentenced to more than three decades behind bars
Two brothers are dead and the third injured after a boat malfunction on Lake Texoma.
Two killed, one injured in Lake Texoma boat accident
Chick-fil-A has submitted a permit to the Denison City Council to redevelop multiple properties...
Chick-fil-A may soon be in Denison

Latest News

Two people are dead and another injured after they were thrown into the water when their boat...
Boating safety tips following tragedy on Lake Texoma
Sherman Fire-Rescue launches active shooter program
Sherman Fire-Rescue launches active shooter program
The Baker family has been working with the CDC as they investigate an origin of Lylah's case of...
CDC investigating local girl’s rare infection
Officers captured Joshua Allen Hocking a quarter-mile from the prison.
Oklahoma man escapes from Mack Alford Correctional Center