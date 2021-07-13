Illinois man gets 40 years for child sex crimes in Grayson Co.

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - An Illinois man has been sentenced to 40 years in Texas prison after pleading guilty to child sex crimes in Grayson County.

District Attorney Brett Smith said Charles Zoph, 60, pleaded guilty last week to six counts of aggravated child sexual assault and four counts of possessing child pornography.

Smith said in 2018, Zoph left his cell phone with the images on it at a Collinsville home and it was turned into police.

Further investigation revealed Zoph molested two children who are now adults back in the 1990s.

Zoph won’t be eligible for parole until 2041.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.