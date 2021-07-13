Texoma Local
Illinois man gets 40 years for child sex crimes in Grayson Co.

Charles Zoph was arrested March 26, 2021, in Illinois by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task...
Charles Zoph was arrested March 26, 2021, in Illinois by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task of the United States Marshals Service.(Grayson County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - An Illinois man has been sentenced to 40 years in Texas prison after pleading guilty to child sex crimes in Grayson County.

District Attorney Brett Smith said Charles Zoph, 60, pleaded guilty last week to six counts of aggravated child sexual assault and four counts of possessing child pornography.

Smith said in 2018, Zoph left his cell phone with the images on it at a Collinsville home and it was turned into police.

Further investigation revealed Zoph molested two children who are now adults back in the 1990s.

Zoph won’t be eligible for parole until 2041.

