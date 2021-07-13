Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Murder trial delayed for suspect in drunk driving crash that killed 4 Durant boys

Bradley Shawn Pittman
Bradley Shawn Pittman(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 12:00 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - Trial for the Atoka man accused of killing four Durant boys in a drunk driving crash last year has been pushed back.

The federal murder trial of Bradley Shawn Pittman, 43, slated to start Tuesday is now set for October.

In May, the State of Oklahoma dropped its murder case against Pittman due to lack of jurisdiction after the McGirt Supreme Court ruling, but the feds picked up the case as well as the Choctaw tribal courts.

Kaleb Foster, Jack Sarver, Fernando Flores and Hunter Ford were all killed in the crash.

Federal trial is now set for October 5 in Muskogee.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police and emergency personnel respond to the Parkview Apartments in Sherman on Monday, July...
Denison shooting suspect shot by U.S Marshals in Sherman
A Texoma toddler is in critical condition after a freak accident
Texoma toddler in critical condition after freak accident
A Denison man was given more than three decades behind bars on a dozen counts of theft and...
Man sentenced to more than three decades behind bars
Two brothers are dead and the third injured after a boat malfunction on Lake Texoma.
Two killed, one injured in Lake Texoma boat accident
General Manager Jen Grissom said she expects the rush to continue for a while.
The Catch restaurant now open in Sherman

Latest News

Richard Roberts mug shot
Denison man get 33 years for series of thefts
Charles Zoph was arrested March 26, 2021, in Illinois by the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task...
Illinois man gets 40 years for child sex crimes in Grayson Co.
Stevie Love mug shot
Colbert man arrested in domestic assault with pellet gun
A Texoma toddler is in critical condition after a freak accident
Texoma toddler in critical condition after freak accident