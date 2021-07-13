Murder trial delayed for suspect in drunk driving crash that killed 4 Durant boys

MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - Trial for the Atoka man accused of killing four Durant boys in a drunk driving crash last year has been pushed back.

The federal murder trial of Bradley Shawn Pittman, 43, slated to start Tuesday is now set for October.

In May, the State of Oklahoma dropped its murder case against Pittman due to lack of jurisdiction after the McGirt Supreme Court ruling, but the feds picked up the case as well as the Choctaw tribal courts.

Kaleb Foster, Jack Sarver, Fernando Flores and Hunter Ford were all killed in the crash.

Federal trial is now set for October 5 in Muskogee.

