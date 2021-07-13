Texoma Local
Oklahoma man escapes from Mack Alford Correctional Center

Officers captured Joshua Allen Hocking a quarter-mile from the prison.
By Emily Tabar
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma man could face more time behind bars after escaping from Mack Alford Correctional Center.

36-year-old Joshua Allen Hocking was seen walking down Highway 69 the afternoon of July 8th. Officers captured him a quarter-mile from the facility.

He is currently serving time for failing to comply with sex offender registration out of Oklahoma county.

Hocking was charged with escaping from a Okfuskee county facility back in 2013.

He could face another 2 to 7 years for escaping.

