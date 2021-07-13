Texoma Local
Rock Creek’s McGowan ready to join the Phillies

By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOKCHITO, Okla. (KXII) - Former Rock Creek star Christian McGowan was selected in the 7th round of the MLB Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies Monday. His journey to the majors will be getting started soon. McGowan was a multi-sport athlete for the Mustangs, now he’s ready to take that next step in his baseball career.

“I’m going to sit back and relax and take a deep breath, because I feel relieved after the draft. But when it’s back on time, I’ll be ready to go,” said McGowan. “It’s a big journey ahead, but I don’t want to live my life in “if” situations. If I would have stuck it out, I would have made it. That’s what I want to do.”

