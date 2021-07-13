Texoma Local
Sherman Fire-Rescue launches active shooter program

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman Fire-Rescue team started active shooter training and received bulletproof vests.

While it may sound more like a police drill, Chris Olson, Sherman’s Assistant Fire Chief, said they are gearing up because gun violence is all too common.

“It’s always in the news, and you hear about it, and you think about it, and you say well, ‘it’s Sherman, it’ll never happen here,’ but it could,” said Olson.

The Gun Violence Archive reported that the U.S. saw 350 mass shootings this year alone. That’s four or more people injured or killed by gunfire 350 times in the last seven months.

Olson said he hopes Sherman Fire never gets that call, but they’ll be prepared if they do.

“This would have a catastrophic effect on people, so we’ll put the resources and the time into it and try to be ready for it if and when it happens,” said Olson.

He said the funding for the protection is coming from the Texas Council of Governments and Homeland Security.

“I believe it will make our men safer for sure, and it will allow us to get to potential victims at an event faster to help save their lives,” said Olson.

Olson added that this is just an introduction since the team will be learning a lot more about active shooter scenarios to come.

