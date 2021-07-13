Texoma Local
SOSU hosts high school baseball prospect camp

By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - There was a big baseball camp at Southeastern Tuesday, as some of the best high school baseball players from the area, and out of the area on hand to show what they can do in front of several college coaches. It was a one day camp, where players can work on their skills along-side area college coaches. There will be another one at Southeastern in two weeks. It’s a great opportunity for players and coaches to get know one another.

“We just try to have some evaluations throughout the year, and have showcases with some guys, we’re always looking for that year’s graduating class,” said head coach Zach Crabtree. “Also some juniors, sophomores, and even freshman we can put on our board and follow throughout their career. Hopefully build up a relationship and have them get comfortable on campus, and hopefully in the future be southeastern savage storms.”

