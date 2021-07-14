33 animals in ‘horiffic’ condition seized from Bryan Co. home

MEAD, Oklahoma (KXII) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office seized 33 animals from a Mead residence on July 7th after a they were dispatched out for a wellness check.

In a press release, the deputies on scene described the living conditions as “deplorable” and said dogs and cats “were in bad health and some needed urgent medical attention.”

Angela Hungate-Clay, the executive director for PAWS for a Cause Cat Rescue, said she was contacted by a young woman who was going to surrender ownership of a mother cat and kittens.

The woman had previously surrendered three kittens to a Bryan County resident on the 400 block of Dogwood Lane in Mead. A name which raised “red flags” for Hungate-Clay.

“The next day I called Undersheriff Joey Tucker and he immediately put an investigator onto the case,” Hungate-Clay said. “Within a matter of hours the investigator and the deputy as well as the Texas Paw Patrol and Reedy’s Animal Rescue were out at the property.”

Hungate-Clay was there when law enforcement arrived on scene that day.

“I had to bring water there, they had no food or water immediately available for the animals,” Hungate-Clay said. “There were no dog food bags, cat food bags among all of the trash that was laying around.”

Hungate-Clay said they were on the property with the person who initially reported the animals conditions and “did not see anyone on the premises to give them food and water for the two days we were there.”

Hungate-Clay says she was told by the sheriff’s office all animals were seized from the property. However, she worries that more could be in danger because they can legally get more animals any time they want.

“I’m still on a mission that she be brought to justice because of the conditions that the animals suffered and are suffering,” Hungate-Clay said.

Neighbors confirmed say they saw Bryan County Sheriff’s Office Deputies seize the animals last Wednesday.

They said there were two cages full of Pitbulls and Pitbull mixes, and described the animals conditions as “rough.”

An arrest warrant request has been sent by the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office to the District Attorney’s office for the people who own the property.

No charges have been filed yet and there’s no guarantee they will be.

Hungate-Clay said her organization was granted possession of the animals yesterday “by no contest” from the individuals.

She said all of the animals they are in possession of now are receiving care and the costs are very high.

She anticipates nursing them back to health will take “from a week, to a month to six months for some.”

