Ada man dies after motorcycle crash

An Ada man died after a motorcycle crash on Tuesday.
An Ada man died after a motorcycle crash on Tuesday.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada man died in a crash Tuesday morning in Pontotoc County.

Oklahoma troopers said it happened around 10:30 a.m. on a county road three miles east of Ada when a motorcycle driven by Dustin Booker, 34, collided with a semi truck.

Booker was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he was pronounced dead.

Troopers are still investigating what happened.

The trooper’s report stated Booker was not wearing a helmet.

