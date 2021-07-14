Highport Marina donates over $28,000 to local organizations

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Highport Marina made donation presentations Wednesday to three area organizations.

Checks for $5,018 were presented to Pottsboro ISD Education Foundation and the Grayson Crisis Center, and a check for $18,018 was given to Texoma Community Center.

This is their way to connect with and give back to other local organizations that benefit the community.

”We’re not just out there boating and having fun every day. We’re aware that we’re surrounded by people in need and people who have different needs,” said Christie Bliss, General Manager for Highport Marina.

”As a nonprofit every dollar matters and makes a difference so it really gives us the opportunity to partner with local community organizations and to be able to give back to the communities that that money comes from,” said Dale Jackson, Chief Administrative Officer for Texoma Community Center.

Recipients were chosen this year by staff members who have been impacted by the organizations. They say future awardees will be other organizations that help the community.

