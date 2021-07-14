Honey Grove teen killed in accident at Pay Mayse Lake Dam

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A 13-year-old Honey Grove girl died Sunday night after being hit by a car causing her to fall over the railing at Pay Mays Lake Dam and onto a grouping of rocks below.

Nohemi Contreras Porcayo and her mother, Maria Porcayo, were walking on FM 906 in the eastbound lanes when they were struck by an eastbound driver.

Nohemi was pronounced dead at the scene while her mother was care flighted to a Plano hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Mark Tackett says the driver was not intoxicated and the crash is still under investigation.

