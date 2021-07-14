Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Johnston County deputy sheriffs now federal officers

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - The Johnston County deputy sheriffs were sworn in as federal officers for the Bureau of Indian Affairs last week after a lengthy application process. Sheriff Gary Dodd said this deputization was a priority because he doesn’t want citizens to worry about criminals getting away with things.

“Any time that we are answering a call or responding to a call which is a potential federal crime, we are considered federal officers,” Dodd said.

The new title gives deputies more credibility when they’re dealing with federal agencies.

“Now that the attorney’s office knows that they are dealing with a deputy who is vetted, who has been through the training, who was deputized as a federal officer,” Dodd said.

Dodd said it helps clear the bureaucratic path so deputies can follow a case to the end- whether that’s in the state courts, tribal courts, or the federal courts.

“If a crime happens here and it falls underneath the criteria of being a federal crime in Indian Country, and say the suspect was to abscond out of Indian Country, even out of state, our deputies would still pursue that suspect like we always have but now they’re considered federal officers,” Dodd said.

Dodd said Johnston County isn’t weaker because of McGirt. He feels like the justice system is now stronger and his deputies have more protection out in the field.

“If a deputy’s out on a call and something goes terribly wrong, then he or she is protected by the federal government,” Dodd said.

Dodd said the cross commission protects the sovereignty of the tribal nations and respects the sovereignty of Oklahoma and the US government.

“I once heard Governor Annatubby say that the most visible way to show sovereignty is to be able to police your own people, having rule of law and making sure that it is enforced and making sure that our people are taken care of,” Dodd said.

Dodd said Johnston county has always had good relations between native and non-native agencies. He says the bottom line is that everyone in Johnston county can feel safe and protected whether or not they are a member of a tribe.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texoma toddler is in critical condition after a freak accident
Texoma toddler in critical condition after freak accident
Big Boy 4014 is set to go on tour in August.
World’s largest steam engine to pass through Texoma
The Baker family has been working with the CDC as they investigate an origin of Lylah's case of...
CDC investigating local girl’s rare infection
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Police and emergency personnel respond to the Parkview Apartments in Sherman on Monday, July...
Denison shooting suspect shot by U.S Marshals in Sherman

Latest News

Recipients were chosen this year by staff members who have been impacted by the organizations.
Highport Marina donates over $28,000 to local organizations
The vehicle damaged part of the exterior electrical conduits on the building, which started the...
Van Alstyne restaurant temporarily closed after accident, fire
The road was closed off for some time. No one was injured.
Sherman homes evacuated after gas leak
A man has been charged with a dozen counts of possessing child porn while using an iPad and...
Man charged with possessing child porn while inmate at Marshall Co. Jail