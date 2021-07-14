Johnston County deputy sheriffs now federal officers

TISHOMINGO, Okla. (KXII) - The Johnston County deputy sheriffs were sworn in as federal officers for the Bureau of Indian Affairs last week after a lengthy application process. Sheriff Gary Dodd said this deputization was a priority because he doesn’t want citizens to worry about criminals getting away with things.

“Any time that we are answering a call or responding to a call which is a potential federal crime, we are considered federal officers,” Dodd said.

The new title gives deputies more credibility when they’re dealing with federal agencies.

“Now that the attorney’s office knows that they are dealing with a deputy who is vetted, who has been through the training, who was deputized as a federal officer,” Dodd said.

Dodd said it helps clear the bureaucratic path so deputies can follow a case to the end- whether that’s in the state courts, tribal courts, or the federal courts.

“If a crime happens here and it falls underneath the criteria of being a federal crime in Indian Country, and say the suspect was to abscond out of Indian Country, even out of state, our deputies would still pursue that suspect like we always have but now they’re considered federal officers,” Dodd said.

Dodd said Johnston County isn’t weaker because of McGirt. He feels like the justice system is now stronger and his deputies have more protection out in the field.

“If a deputy’s out on a call and something goes terribly wrong, then he or she is protected by the federal government,” Dodd said.

Dodd said the cross commission protects the sovereignty of the tribal nations and respects the sovereignty of Oklahoma and the US government.

“I once heard Governor Annatubby say that the most visible way to show sovereignty is to be able to police your own people, having rule of law and making sure that it is enforced and making sure that our people are taken care of,” Dodd said.

Dodd said Johnston county has always had good relations between native and non-native agencies. He says the bottom line is that everyone in Johnston county can feel safe and protected whether or not they are a member of a tribe.

