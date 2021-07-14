Man charged with possessing child porn while inmate at Marshall Co. Jail

MADILL, Okla. (KXII) - A man has been charged with a dozen counts of possessing child porn while using an iPad and wi-fi as an inmate of the Marshall County Jail last year.

Sheriff Donald Yow says a former jail administrator allowed Keith Patrick Sweeney to have the device and gave him the password to commit the crimes using the jail’s wi-fi.

Yow says it happened in December before his administration took office.

He says he’s requested accessory charges against that former jail administrator.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.