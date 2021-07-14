Man claims he was attacked at Waterloo Park

Denison, Texas (KXII) - A man said he was attacked Sunday morning on the trail at Waterloo Park.

Lee Earley said he was running around the lake, just like any other day, when a stranger came up to him.

He said the man started asking him questions, like how far the trail was and if Earley was tired.

And then Earley said the man came up behind him and grabbed him inappropriately.

That was the moment Earley said he realized something was off.

That’s when he said the attack happened, leaving him dismayed.

“I am just taken aback by this whole guy’s interaction and demeanor; it was so weird,” said Earley.

Earley said he pushed and fended the man off, and then the man apologized and explained he accidentally touched Earley’s pockets, but Earley said he didn’t have pockets on his running shorts.

That’s when the stranger started running.

So, Earley said he followed because he knew that a woman and child were ahead.

But all of a sudden, Earley said something unexpected happened.

“He stops in the middle of the trail, pulls his pants down quarter ways, and acts like he’s peeing or something,” said Earley.

Earley said he yelled at him to pull his pants back up and then called the police.

Denison police did not arrest the man, but a report was completed, and charges were filed.

They added that this is a Class C Misdemeanor Assault.

Earley also said that the man told police he was supposed to meet someone from an online dating app at the park and mistook Earley for the wrong person.

He soon shared his story on social media, which shocked others, like Chauncey Neville, that often take to the trails with their families.

“I’d say it was weird like this has always been such a nice quiet town, so I’d say that it was very strange,” Neville.

