Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Man claims he was attacked at Waterloo Park

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Denison, Texas (KXII) - A man said he was attacked Sunday morning on the trail at Waterloo Park.

Lee Earley said he was running around the lake, just like any other day, when a stranger came up to him.

He said the man started asking him questions, like how far the trail was and if Earley was tired.

And then Earley said the man came up behind him and grabbed him inappropriately.

That was the moment Earley said he realized something was off.

Earley said he had already passed the man several times on the lake trail going around Waterloo Park around ten Sunday morning before the man came up to him and asked him questions, like how far the trail goes and if Earley was tired.

That’s when he said the attack happened, leaving him dismayed.

“I am just taken aback by this whole guy’s interaction and demeanor; it was so weird,” said Earley.

Earley said he pushed and fended the man off, and then the man apologized and explained he accidentally touched Earley’s pockets, but Earley said he didn’t have pockets on his running shorts.

That’s when the stranger started running.

So, Earley said he followed because he knew that a woman and child were ahead.

But all of a sudden, Earley said something unexpected happened.

“He stops in the middle of the trail, pulls his pants down quarter ways, and acts like he’s peeing or something,” said Earley.

Earley said he yelled at him to pull his pants back up and then called the police.

Denison police did not arrest the man, but a report was completed, and charges were filed.

They added that this is a Class C Misdemeanor Assault.

Earley also said that the man told police he was supposed to meet someone from an online dating app at the park and mistook Earley for the wrong person.

He soon shared his story on social media, which shocked others, like Chauncey Neville, that often take to the trails with their families.

“I’d say it was weird like this has always been such a nice quiet town, so I’d say that it was very strange,” Neville.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texoma toddler is in critical condition after a freak accident
Texoma toddler in critical condition after freak accident
Big Boy 4014 is set to go on tour in August.
World’s largest steam engine to pass through Texoma
The Baker family has been working with the CDC as they investigate an origin of Lylah's case of...
CDC investigating local girl’s rare infection
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Police and emergency personnel respond to the Parkview Apartments in Sherman on Monday, July...
Denison shooting suspect shot by U.S Marshals in Sherman

Latest News

The Johnston County deputy sheriffs were sworn in as federal officers for the Bureau of Indian...
Johnston County deputy sheriffs now federal officers
Recipients were chosen this year by staff members who have been impacted by the organizations.
Highport Marina donates over $28,000 to local organizations
The vehicle damaged part of the exterior electrical conduits on the building, which started the...
Van Alstyne restaurant temporarily closed after accident, fire
The road was closed off for some time. No one was injured.
Sherman homes evacuated after gas leak