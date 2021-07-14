Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Mom arrested weeks after 2 girls found dead in Florida canal

Officials say a 36-year-old South Florida woman has been arrested weeks after the bodies of her...
Officials say a 36-year-old South Florida woman has been arrested weeks after the bodies of her two young daughters were found floating in a canal.(Gray News, file image)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2021 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a 36-year-old South Florida woman has been arrested weeks after the bodies of her two young daughters were found floating in a canal.

Tinessa Hogan was arrested Tuesday night on two counts of first-degree murder.

The bodies of Destiny Hogan, 9, and Daysha Hogan, 7, were found June 22 floating in a canal in Lauderhill, near Fort Lauderdale.

Residents in the area had told investigators that Hogan had offered to baptize people in the canal a day before the girls’ bodies were found.

Destiny’s body was spotted on the afternoon of June 22. Hours later, authorities found her sister’s body nearby.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texoma toddler is in critical condition after a freak accident
Texoma toddler in critical condition after freak accident
The staff at a Burger King in Lincoln, Nebraska, made a big statement about their jobs on the...
‘We all quit’: Burger King staff leaves message to management on restaurant sign
Police and emergency personnel respond to the Parkview Apartments in Sherman on Monday, July...
Denison shooting suspect shot by U.S Marshals in Sherman
The Baker family has been working with the CDC as they investigate an origin of Lylah's case of...
CDC investigating local girl’s rare infection
Big Boy 4014 is set to go on tour in August.
World’s largest steam engine to pass through Texoma

Latest News

In this image taken from a video footage run by China's CCTV via AP Video, Guo Gangtang at...
Chinese parents, abducted son reunited after 24 years
Nikole Hannah-Jones accepted a faculty position at Howard amid controversy over whether she...
Acclaim, fundraising spread unevenly among Black colleges
Penelakut Island, off the coast of British Columbia, was the site of an indigenous boarding...
160 unmarked graves discovered at indigenous boarding school in Canada
Former Kuper Island School student Eddy Charlie said he remembers seeing more and more empty...
Former student of indigenous school where graves found talks about empty beds, empty tables