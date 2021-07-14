Texoma Local
Rain Prospects Slowly Increase

Weak upper waves bring scattered showers this weekend
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Water vapor imagery-shows a dry a slot over us in the mid and upper levels allowing for lots of sunshine again today, while we see a series of weak waves out to the west which impact our weekend skies with a chance of rain. The first of these arrives with low rain prospects Friday, but precipitation potential slowly ramps up through the weekend as a second, stronger wave gets closer.

The steering winds forecast depicts these upper waves moving from north to south in the clockwise flow around a large upper high to our west. Futurecast shows very few showers Friday, a few more Saturday, and so forth until rain coverage reaches its maximum on Monday.

The upper waves move away by the middle of next week when dry and seasonably hot skies return.

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, breezy

Friday: 10% Showers

Saturday:  20% Showers

Sunday: 30% Showers/storms

Monday: 50% Showers/storms

Tuesday: 40% Showers/storms

Wednesday: Partly cloudy

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority

