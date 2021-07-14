Van Alstyne restaurant temporarily closed after accident, fire

VAN ALSTYNE, Texas (KXII) - A Van Alstyne restaurant is temporarily closed after a vehicle hit the building, starting a fire.

Officials said Tuesday morning a vehicle clipped the corner of El Patio Escondido Mexican restaurant.

The vehicle damaged part of the exterior electrical conduits on the building, which started the fire.

The restaurant said on Facebook they’ll be closed for the time being to repair, but they’re grateful no one was hurt.

