World’s largest steam engine to pass through Texoma

Big Boy 4014 is set to go on tour in August.
Big Boy 4014 is set to go on tour in August.(Union Pacific Building America webpage)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Steam Engine, Big Boy 4014 is set to go on tour in August.

It will pass through Texoma on Friday, August 13, 2021, according to the Union Pacific webpage.

It will stop in Atoka, Durant, Pottsboro, and Pilot Point.

You can find more information about the schedule on the link below.

Webpage for the world's largest steam engine schedule.
Union Pacific Steam Schedule

