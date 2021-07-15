Texoma Local
4 officers shot and 1 dead in Lubbock standoff

A Lubbock SWAT team was called to the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland on Thursday...
A Lubbock SWAT team was called to the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland on Thursday afternoon.(KCBD Video)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEVELLAND, Texas (KXII) -Four Officers have been shot near Lubbock.

Two are said to be in critical condition.

The standoff continues with a man barricaded in a house.

The standoff began Thursday afternoon on a residential street in Levelland, about 30 miles west of Lubbock.

Three of the wounded officers were taken to a Lubbock hospital while one went to a Levelland hospital.

The Levelland hospital placed itself on lockdown, according to a social media post.

Our sister station KCDB in Lubbock is reporting that Sgt. Josh Barlett, SWAT Leader for the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office was killed in the standoff.

The story is still developing.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

