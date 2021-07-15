Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Argument over Bible verses leads to strangulation, murder charge

Samuel McDougle was charged with second-degree murder.
Samuel McDougle was charged with second-degree murder.(Wayne County Jail)
By Eddie Robertson and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - Mississippi police say an argument over Bible verses led to a fist fight that ended in the strangulation death of one man and a second-degree murder charge for another

The victim, 32-year-old Sherrod Alexander Laffitte, was pronounced dead at his home on Dogwood Extension where the fight occurred on the night of July 7, according to the Waynesboro Police Department.

WDAM reported that the suspect, 41-year-old Samuel McDougle, surrendered to police later that night. His bond was set at $1 million.

Laffitte’s body was sent to Jackson for an autopsy, and the results were confirmed that he died of strangulation, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waynesboro Police Department at 601-735-3192.

Copyright 2021 WDAM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texoma toddler is in critical condition after a freak accident
Texoma toddler dies after freak accident
Man claims he was attacked at Waterloo Park
Man claims he was attacked at Waterloo Park
A 13-year-old Honey Grove girl died in an accident on Pay Mayse Lake Dam Sunday night.
Honey Grove teen killed in accident at Pat Mayse Lake Dam
A man has been charged with a dozen counts of possessing child porn while using an iPad and...
Man charged with possessing child porn while inmate at Marshall Co. Jail
Big Boy 4014 is set to go on tour in August.
World’s largest steam engine to pass through Texoma

Latest News

A Lubbock SWAT team was called to the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland on Thursday...
4 officers shot and 1 dead in Lubbock standoff
A Lubbock SWAT team was called to the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland on Thursday...
West Texas deputy killed in SWAT standoff, others wounded
Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been accused by several women of inappropriate touching and offensive...
Cuomo to be questioned in sexual harassment investigation
Vice President Kamala Harris welcomes German Chancellor Angela Merkel to the U.S. Naval...
Biden bids Merkel farewell: Friends — with disagreements
A recap of what was approved Monday in Denison and what it means for you.
Several topics addressed at Denison city council meeting