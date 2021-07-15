Texoma Local
Chickasaw Nation prepares to reopen attractions

The Chickasaw Nation’s tourism organization, Chickasaw Country, is celebrating native women artists with a new exhibit called Women Warriors.
By Kemper Ball
Updated: 1 hour ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - After closing its doors in March of 2020 parts of the Chickasaw Nation are beginning to reopen. Among them is the Chickasaw Cultural Center, a 184 acre monument to the Chickasaw people.

“Especially for our citizens its coming out here and being with friends and family, sharing in their traditions,” said Chickasaw Cultural Center executive officer Marcus Milligan.

The center offers visitors the chance to experience aspects of Chickasaw Culture in a fun and interactive way. Art exhibits, storytelling, and dance performances will all be available to see when the center reopens on July 24th.

“We’re definitely excited to have not only our Chickasaw citizens but the people around the country and around the world to come back and make this place alive and hopping again,” Milligan said.

But the cultural center isn’t the only part of the Chickasaw Nation making a comeback. The McSwain Theatre has been showing movies since June but now live shows are making their comeback.

“We’re also opening with the Jae L. and Crossover show and that will be live this Saturday at 7 o’clock,” said theatre general manager Jae L. Stillwell.

But with all the excitement around both reopening’s, safety remains a top priority.

“The Chickasaw Nation went to great lengths to try and keep our public safe here so we just felt like now that things are kind of settling down it was time to get back to the live shows”.

You’ll need tickets to get into the show but admission into the Chickasaw Cultural Center is free.

