First responders, healthcare workers thanked with free lunch

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Thursday a group of local marketing teams joined together to thank healthcare workers and first responders on their lunch break.

It was their second annual healthcare-first responder expressway. Representatives from Red River ER, Hot 107.3, Home Hospice of Grayson County and others provided food, free gifts and raffle items.

They say it’s their way of giving back and thanking them for their hard work, especially over the past year and a half.

”It’s to give back, it’s to let them know that we’re here. COVID is still going on, people are still not allowing everything back, everybody’s still a little scared. And we want the first responders and our healthcare workers to know that we still love them and we’re still here for them,” said event organizer Toni Wheeler.

Wheeler said last year’s event was small and fed about 100 local essential workers. They hope this year’s event went further.

