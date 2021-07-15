Texoma Local
Martin Marietta worker flown to OU Medical Center after crane accident

By Caroline Cluiss
Updated: 42 minutes ago
MILL CREEK, Okla. (KXII) - A crane operator was taken by helicopter out of the Martin Marietta Mill Creek Limestone Quarry Thursday after an approximately 200,000 pound crane turned over.

Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd said the man was alive when he was airlifted to OU Medical Center, but the mans legs were crushed.

“The operator was trapped underneath the crane,” Dodd said.

Besides the sheriff’s office, Dodd said Ravia, Mill Creek, Tishomingo, Reagan, Sulphur and Madill fire departments responded. Oklahoma Highway Patrol transported a surgeon from Durant to help stabilize the man for the flight.

“It was a very technical and dangerous extrication that took place,” Dodd said. “Multiple people on scene, all with the common goal of saving this guy’s life.”

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Mine Safety and Health Administration will investigate. Since the sheriff’s office has jurisdiction over all crimes in the county, they will too.

“Based upon the preliminary investigation, it doesn’t appear to be anything nefarious or of a criminal nature,” Dodd said. “However, we do have to rule that out.”

It’s the second crane accident in the county in the past two years. Dodd said they are unrelated.

“Separate incidents, nothing related or even the same,” Dodd said. “This company is a well known company, well regulated company. It’s not a very common incident.”

Dodd said first responders arrived in minutes and did everything they could.

“We’re all hoping for him and praying for him and for a quick recovery,” Dodd said. “Whatever that may look like.”

KXII reached out to Martin Marietta but didn’t hear back from in time for print.

Man claims he was attacked at Waterloo Park
