Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Microsoft’s Clippy gets new life as emoji

Microsoft teased the return of Clippy in a tweet Wednesday, saying if it got 20,000 likes, it...
Microsoft teased the return of Clippy in a tweet Wednesday, saying if it got 20,000 likes, it would make the switch.(Microsoft via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Microsoft is giving the decades-old virtual assistant Clippy a second life.

Clippy debuted in Windows 97 as a small paper clip to help Microsoft Office users.

It got the boot ten years later in Office 2007.

After a 14-year hiatus, it resurfaced earlier this year for a single day as an animated sticker in Microsoft Teams.

Now, ahead of Saturday’s World Emoji Day, Microsoft says it will replace its standard paperclip emoji with an image of Clippy.

Microsoft teased the return in a tweet Wednesday, saying if it got 20,000 likes, it would make the switch.

It’s part of a larger refresh of 1,800 emojis across all Microsoft apps and services.

The full refresh will roll out later this year.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texoma toddler is in critical condition after a freak accident
Texoma toddler in critical condition after freak accident
Man claims he was attacked at Waterloo Park
Man claims he was attacked at Waterloo Park
A 13-year-old Honey Grove girl died in an accident on Pay Mayse Lake Dam Sunday night.
Honey Grove teen killed in accident at Pat Mayse Lake Dam
A man has been charged with a dozen counts of possessing child porn while using an iPad and...
Man charged with possessing child porn while inmate at Marshall Co. Jail
Big Boy 4014 is set to go on tour in August.
World’s largest steam engine to pass through Texoma

Latest News

Nearly 200 Notre Dame students and faculty members signed an open letter to the school’s Campus...
Chick-fil-A coming to Notre Dame campus after student, faculty opposition
Gov. Tim Walz signs an executive order restricting conversion therapy in Minnesota.
Minnesota governor signs order restricting ‘conversion therapy’ for minors
Gov. Tim Walz signs an executive order restricting conversion therapy in Minnesota.
Minnesota governor restricts conversion therapy
A sign reminding people of the coronavirus pandemic is threaded through a cup holder on the...
Nurse’s union urges CDC to reinstate mask recommendations