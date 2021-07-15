Several topics addressed at Denison city council meeting

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Changes are coming to the city of Denison. City council and others city groups addressed several issues at Monday night’s meetings. A recap of what was approved and what it means for you.

Monday’s meetings covered a slew of topics from sidewalks to future chicken sandwiches.

“We feel as a city that all home and homeowners should have that amenity as part of what they get when they get a new home here in Denison,” said city communications director Aaron Werner.

City council passed a resolution requiring lead walks to be added to future new homes in Denison.

“There are a few instances here recently in the city of Denison that didn’t include a sidewalk from the front door to either the street or the driveway,” said Werner.

This is to ensure first responders can get to the front of the house easily. Current homes without lead walks are not out of ordinance and don’t need to build.

Council also approved a resolution regarding the site of 2019′s Main Street fire.

“The next step will be for the city to send an offer to the current owner to purchase the property,” said city attorney Julie Fort.

If accepted, the city will own the property. If denied, the city can legally pursue the property by eminent domain under condemnation proceedings.

“State law allows governmental entities to acquire property if it’s needed for authorized public purposes,” said Fort.

The city also sweetened their deal to lure fast food favorite Chick-Fil-A to town.

“The Denison Development board approved a $150,000 incentive for the developer of the site,” said Denison Development Alliance president Tony Kaai.

City council later passed a resolution that part of the street will be given to the Douglass Distributing gas station which owns the property next door.

“We are working with a developer to develop a fairly challenging site on Morton street so that he can bring a Chick-Fil-A there,” said Kaai.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.