Sherman neighborhood shooter found guilty

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - In a twist of events, 40-year-old Damien Benton called 911 last summer when he thought he saw a dead child near the intersection of Sycamore and East Street.

Instead of a body, police found a pile of wood.

“The truth is often stranger than fiction,” said Nathan Young, an assistant district attorney in Grayson County. “After discussing it with officers, it seems that he believed it was a child because of probably drug use or being intoxicated.”

During that phone call to 911, Benton also admitted to having firearms.

Several witnesses said they saw Benton in the neighborhood pointing a rifle at homes and even firing the gun.

Police said they found numerous shell casings nearby and confirmed the presence of gunshot residue.

Later Benton admitted to firing the rifle multiple times in the area.

“The evidence, in this case, was overwhelming against Mr. Benton with all of the witnesses that were on scene and identified him plus his own admission,” said Vanessa Vice, an assistant district attorney in Grayson County.

Benton had previously been convicted of illegally possessing a sawed-off shotgun, which he can’t legally possess as a felon.

“In situations like this when we have repeat offenders like this that have prior for firearms weapons, it’s important to keep our public safe,” said Vice.

After a three-day trial, a Grayson County jury convicted Benton of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon and using or exhibiting a deadly weapon during the offense.

The jury recommended a sentence of 15 years out of the possible 20 years in prison.

Benton will have to serve at least half of those years before being considered for parole.

