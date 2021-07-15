String of house fires in Ada neighborhood under investigation

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A series of fires in close proximity in a short time span has an Ada neighborhood concerned.

The Ada Fire Department responded Monday to a burning house in Portland Park.

The fire department returned on Tuesday night when two more houses caught on fire.

All three fires took place within just a few blocks of each other.

Fortunately, all three structures were abandoned and nobody was hurt.

Those who live in the area are thankful that the damage has remained somewhat contained.

”It was huge, probably the biggest fire I’ve ever been that close to, and all those trees they’re black and burnt down,” Portland Park resident Elizabeth Neugin said. “It’s a wonder it didn’t go any further. It could have gotten worse, could have gotten a lot worse. A lot of families could have been affected.”

Ada police are still investigating what caused the three fires.

