Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

String of house fires in Ada neighborhood under investigation

Three abandoned house fires in two nights has residents of one Ada neighborhood concerned.
Three abandoned house fires in two nights has residents of one Ada neighborhood concerned.(KXII)
By Kemper Ball
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADA, Okla. (KXII) - A series of fires in close proximity in a short time span has an Ada neighborhood concerned.

The Ada Fire Department responded Monday to a burning house in Portland Park.

The fire department returned on Tuesday night when two more houses caught on fire.

All three fires took place within just a few blocks of each other.

Fortunately, all three structures were abandoned and nobody was hurt.

Those who live in the area are thankful that the damage has remained somewhat contained.

”It was huge, probably the biggest fire I’ve ever been that close to, and all those trees they’re black and burnt down,” Portland Park resident Elizabeth Neugin said. “It’s a wonder it didn’t go any further. It could have gotten worse, could have gotten a lot worse. A lot of families could have been affected.”

Ada police are still investigating what caused the three fires.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texoma toddler is in critical condition after a freak accident
Texoma toddler in critical condition after freak accident
Man claims he was attacked at Waterloo Park
Man claims he was attacked at Waterloo Park
A 13-year-old Honey Grove girl died in an accident on Pay Mayse Lake Dam Sunday night.
Honey Grove teen killed in accident at Pat Mayse Lake Dam
Big Boy 4014 is set to go on tour in August.
World’s largest steam engine to pass through Texoma
A man has been charged with a dozen counts of possessing child porn while using an iPad and...
Man charged with possessing child porn while inmate at Marshall Co. Jail

Latest News

The Chickasaw Nation’s tourism organization, Chickasaw Country, is celebrating native women...
Chickasaw Nation prepares to reopen attractions
Construction continues on US 69/75 and North McKinley as traffic light is removed
Calera traffic light on US 69/75 and North McKinley removed
Man claims he was attacked at Waterloo Park
Man claims he was attacked at Waterloo Park
The Johnston County deputy sheriffs were sworn in as federal officers for the Bureau of Indian...
Johnston County deputy sheriffs now federal officers