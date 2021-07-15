Weekend Rain Will be Hit-and-Miss

Water vapor imagery-shows a weak trough traversing the southern Plains, and it is triggering a few showers as it does so. This is a rather low-intensity system and heavy rain is not expected, but a few showers are possible late tonight into Friday as it scoots through. Your odds of a shower or small thunderstorm are 20% for Friday.

Upper high pressure anchored over Nevada is expected to build northward this weekend, pushing several more weak waves across Texoma skies in a north-to-south fashion. Each of these may fire off a few showers or thunderstorms but coverage will be quite spotty. A stronger wave arrives Sunday night-Monday and its approach should kick off the principal rain event of the week. Locally heavy rainfall of more than an inch is possible Sunday night-Monday.

The pattern becomes a bit murky for Tue-Wed as a weak area of low pressure may form out of the Monday wave as it stalls near the Red River. Thus, I am keeping some chance of rain in the forecast all the way through Thursday.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: 20% Showers

Saturday: 20% Showers

Saturday night: 40% Showers/storms

Sunday: 30% Showers/storms

Sunday night: 60% Showers/storms

Monday: 80% Showers/storms

Tuesday: 40% Showers

Wednesday: 30% Showers

Thursday: 30% Showers

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / Weather Authority