Weekend Rain Will be Hit-and-Miss
The main rain event begins Sunday night, so a weekend wash-out is not expected
Water vapor imagery-shows a weak trough traversing the southern Plains, and it is triggering a few showers as it does so. This is a rather low-intensity system and heavy rain is not expected, but a few showers are possible late tonight into Friday as it scoots through. Your odds of a shower or small thunderstorm are 20% for Friday.
Upper high pressure anchored over Nevada is expected to build northward this weekend, pushing several more weak waves across Texoma skies in a north-to-south fashion. Each of these may fire off a few showers or thunderstorms but coverage will be quite spotty. A stronger wave arrives Sunday night-Monday and its approach should kick off the principal rain event of the week. Locally heavy rainfall of more than an inch is possible Sunday night-Monday.
The pattern becomes a bit murky for Tue-Wed as a weak area of low pressure may form out of the Monday wave as it stalls near the Red River. Thus, I am keeping some chance of rain in the forecast all the way through Thursday.
Here’s the seven day:
Friday: 20% Showers
Saturday: 20% Showers
Saturday night: 40% Showers/storms
Sunday: 30% Showers/storms
Sunday night: 60% Showers/storms
Monday: 80% Showers/storms
Tuesday: 40% Showers
Wednesday: 30% Showers
Thursday: 30% Showers
Steve LaNore
Chief Meteorologist
News 12 / Weather Authority