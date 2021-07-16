Ardmore factory explosion kills one

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Around 10 a.m. Friday Ardmore police responded to calls of an Explosion at the Asphalt Express Factory. One individual was killed in the incident.

“Fire fighters arrived on scene to find heavy flame and smoke coming from the back of, we’ll call it the yard,” said Ardmore Fire Department training officer Jason Woydzaik.

Thick black smoke could be seen for miles after the blast at the facility off north Plainview road near Broadway.

It took Ardmore firefighters around two hours to put out the fire after the explosion.

They were able to identify where the fire started in an area in the back of the plant but have not yet determined what caused the blaze to ignite.

“We do not know what started the fire at this time. It did happen in an area with chemicals that are stored that are highly flammable,” said Woydzaik.

One person is confirmed to have died in the fire however their identity has not yet been released.

According to Ardmore police chief Kevin Norris nobody else was seriously injured.

“As of right now we can confirm that there were no injuries. No one was transported from the scene to the hospital with injuries,” said Norris.

The Ardmore fire department was not alone in their efforts to contain the fire. Additional fire departments and medical emergency services from across the state were called in for backup.

For many of them this was unlike anything they had ever experienced.

“This is almost what you would call a career fire,” said Woydzaik. You just don’t see things like this happen very often.”

