Blake Shelton performs surprise concert in Tishomingo

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Country music fans were treated to a surprise Blake Shelton Concert Thursday in Tishomingo.

Shelton posted on his Facebook page Thursday morning that he would be rehearsing at his restaurant for his upcoming tour.

Soon after the country music superstar posted his plans a line formed stretching around the building.

Shelton was not alone however as he briefly joined by his new wife Gwen Stefani.

The former lead singer of the pop-rock band No Doubt performed the bands classic hit “Don’t Speak.”

The couple got married in a private ceremony at Shelton’s ranch just outside of Tishomingo.

Shelton is rehearsing for his upcoming Friends and Hero’s tour which kicks off next month in Omaha, Nebraska.

