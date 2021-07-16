Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Blake Shelton performs surprise concert in Tishomingo

Blake Shelton and his wife Gwen Stefani treated fans to a free surprise performance as Shelton...
Blake Shelton and his wife Gwen Stefani treated fans to a free surprise performance as Shelton prepares for his upcoming tour
By Kemper Ball
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Country music fans were treated to a surprise Blake Shelton Concert Thursday in Tishomingo.

Shelton posted on his Facebook page Thursday morning that he would be rehearsing at his restaurant for his upcoming tour.

Soon after the country music superstar posted his plans a line formed stretching around the building.

Shelton was not alone however as he briefly joined by his new wife Gwen Stefani.

The former lead singer of the pop-rock band No Doubt performed the bands classic hit “Don’t Speak.”

The couple got married in a private ceremony at Shelton’s ranch just outside of Tishomingo.

Shelton is rehearsing for his upcoming Friends and Hero’s tour which kicks off next month in Omaha, Nebraska.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texoma toddler is in critical condition after a freak accident
Texoma toddler dies after freak accident
Man claims he was attacked at Waterloo Park
Man claims he was attacked at Waterloo Park
A 13-year-old Honey Grove girl died in an accident on Pay Mayse Lake Dam Sunday night.
Honey Grove teen killed in accident at Pat Mayse Lake Dam
A man has been charged with a dozen counts of possessing child porn while using an iPad and...
Man charged with possessing child porn while inmate at Marshall Co. Jail
Big Boy 4014 is set to go on tour in August.
World’s largest steam engine to pass through Texoma

Latest News

City of Sherman hosts monthly "Third Thursday" with Christmas in July
City of Sherman hosts Christmas in July with Santa
A Lubbock SWAT team was called to the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland on Thursday...
4 officers shot and 1 dead in Lubbock standoff
A recap of what was approved Monday in Denison and what it means for you.
Several topics addressed at Denison city council meeting
Sherman neighborhood shooter found guilty
Sherman neighborhood shooter found guilty