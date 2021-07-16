Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

City of Sherman hosts Christmas in July with Santa

City of Sherman hosts monthly "Third Thursday" with Christmas in July
City of Sherman hosts monthly "Third Thursday" with Christmas in July(kxii)
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The city’s third Thursday series took on a Christmas in July theme this month.

Businesses stayed open a couple of hours later on the third Thursday to give customers a chance to shop around if they aren’t able to during normal business hours.

This event has been going on since March and plans to end in September.

Tourism and Main Street manager, Sarah McRae, said having Santa in July makes it a fun way to bring the family out together and enjoy their time.

“And to meet all these young boys and girls and to find out that they’re real nice and to let them know that Santa is always watching,” Santa said.

Santa was giving away candy canes and popsicles at Kelly’s Square and other Stores downtown had music and specials taking place for the day.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Texoma toddler is in critical condition after a freak accident
Texoma toddler dies after freak accident
Man claims he was attacked at Waterloo Park
Man claims he was attacked at Waterloo Park
A 13-year-old Honey Grove girl died in an accident on Pay Mayse Lake Dam Sunday night.
Honey Grove teen killed in accident at Pat Mayse Lake Dam
A man has been charged with a dozen counts of possessing child porn while using an iPad and...
Man charged with possessing child porn while inmate at Marshall Co. Jail
Big Boy 4014 is set to go on tour in August.
World’s largest steam engine to pass through Texoma

Latest News

Blake Shelton and his wife Gwen Stefani treated fans to a free surprise performance as Shelton...
Blake Shelton performs surprise concert in Tishomingo
A Lubbock SWAT team was called to the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland on Thursday...
4 officers shot and 1 dead in Lubbock standoff
A recap of what was approved Monday in Denison and what it means for you.
Several topics addressed at Denison city council meeting
Sherman neighborhood shooter found guilty
Sherman neighborhood shooter found guilty