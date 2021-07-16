City of Sherman hosts Christmas in July with Santa

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The city’s third Thursday series took on a Christmas in July theme this month.

Businesses stayed open a couple of hours later on the third Thursday to give customers a chance to shop around if they aren’t able to during normal business hours.

This event has been going on since March and plans to end in September.

Tourism and Main Street manager, Sarah McRae, said having Santa in July makes it a fun way to bring the family out together and enjoy their time.

“And to meet all these young boys and girls and to find out that they’re real nice and to let them know that Santa is always watching,” Santa said.

Santa was giving away candy canes and popsicles at Kelly’s Square and other Stores downtown had music and specials taking place for the day.

