Durant nonprofit raising money for permanent location

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Durant nonprofit is raising money to build a facility to run out of. How you can help them raise money.

Families Feeding Families has served the Durant community since 2004. Now they’re hoping to give their ministry a permanent location.

“For several years I don’t know if you can see it in the camera maybe not but right behind us there’s an old school that used to be part of the school system. And the school shut it down and we had that building for free. And during that time we were able to feed literally hundreds of people a day,” said board member for Families Feeding Families Jon Hazell.

They lost that building when the school sold it. Since then, it’s been hard for them to serve people in the heat of summer and the dead of winter.

“It’s been quite a hardship. We’re able to go sometimes from local churches that will help us but most of the time it’s right out in an open field like what you see here,” said Hazell.

A board member bought the land for the organization. Now they just need to raise money to build their new home.

“But the huge help is for us to have a place where we can actually prepare the food on site, where the people can sit down and they can rest,” said Hazell.

They’re partnering with Three Valley Riders next Saturday for their first fundraiser for the site.

“We actually started doing it about 10 years ago, doing fundraisers throughout the years, just trying to help them out wherever we can,” said Michael Mewszel, president of Three Valley Riders and a board member of Families Feeding Families.

So they can help as many people in need as possible.

“Durant’s always been a community that comes together and it helps the people that really need help. And so we’re now ready for that help that people give will be put to very good use,” said Hazell.

Saturday July 24th, the Three Valley Riders are hosting their annual Dice Run to benefit Families Feeding Families. It’s $20 per entry. Registration is at 9:00 a.m. at the Haggard Hall at the Bryan County Community Center. They will hold an auction at 12:30 p.m. and a blood drive from 11:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Questions can be directed to Three Valley Riders or Families Feeding Families.

