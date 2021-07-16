Gunter’s Vogel signs with Odessa

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - Gunter baseball standout Garrett Vogel is headed to Odessa College to play his college baseball. Garrett was an outstanding player for a Gunter team that made it to the state tournament, and he is excited about the next step.

“I went and visited the campus, it was amazing,” said Vogel. “It felt like home. The coaches were welcoming, the facilities are brand new. It was perfect for me.”

