Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Gunter’s Vogel signs with Odessa

By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNTER, Texas (KXII) - Gunter baseball standout Garrett Vogel is headed to Odessa College to play his college baseball. Garrett was an outstanding player for a Gunter team that made it to the state tournament, and he is excited about the next step.

“I went and visited the campus, it was amazing,” said Vogel. “It felt like home. The coaches were welcoming, the facilities are brand new. It was perfect for me.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in an explosion at Asphalt Express in Ardmore, Okla. Friday morning.
One dead in explosion, fire at Ardmore asphalt plant
A Texoma toddler is in critical condition after a freak accident
Texoma toddler dies after freak accident
Man claims he was attacked at Waterloo Park
Man claims he was attacked at Waterloo Park
A Lubbock SWAT team was called to the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland on Thursday...
4 officers shot and 1 dead in Lubbock standoff
Sherman neighborhood shooter found guilty
Sherman neighborhood shooter found guilty

Latest News

STEM races come to Texoma
STEM series comes through Texoma
STEM races come to Texoma
STEM races come to Texoma
Gunter's Vogel signs with Odessa
The 2021 edition of Big 12 Football Media Days wrapped up, with the final four teams making...
Texas, Oklahoma State headline day 2 of Big 12 Media Days