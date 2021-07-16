Texoma Local
Madill Housing Authority executive director facing embezzlement charges

By Mike Rogers
Published: Jul. 15, 2021 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MADILL, Oklahoma (KXII) - The executive director for the Madill Housing Authority is facing state charges which include nine counts of embezzling $15 thousand or more in federal funding from the low income properties he manages.

The Marshall County District Attorney’s Office confirmed Charles Rember Jr. embezzled just under $400 thousand in funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development that was allocated to the housing authority in the 2019 federal budget.

A source with the district attorney’s office confirmed Rember Jr. was asking for this money from HUD for things like building materials, and maintenance upkeep. But the housing authority didn’t see a penny, and the tenants never reaped any potential benefits.

“The government should have ran and should have been on top of things,” said Shawn Osborn who has lived at the apartments for three years. “They should have had things in consideration for the people living out here and as far as that goes it’s just a shocker.”

In order to live at the Ridgeview Apartments you have to be either disabled, on disability pay, over 50, or receive Supplemental Security Income. One tenant confirmed most receive supplemental security income.

“We depend on that money for stuff like roofing, housing, grounds keeping, things that we depend on that it’s hard to get these days,” Osborn said. “That money could have gone to something good, something that could have benefitted a lot of people who live here.”

Tenants apply for housing through the Madill Housing Authority who in turn goes through HUD and works to get tenants an place to live at the complex.

Rent at the apartments is based on how much income you take in, or how much you make collecting from Social Security.

Kenneth McAfee lived at the apartments for 8 to 9 months, he said the news about Rember Jr. was a shock.

“I would have never would have thought Charlie would have done something like that,” Rember Jr. said. “That money could have helped a lot of the elderly with wheelchair entrances and fixing the street.”

Rember Jr. said withholding that money made it harder for the people that lived there.

