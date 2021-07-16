One taken to hospital after car runs over telephone pole in Denison

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - One person was taken to the hospital after running over a telephone pole with their car before driving onto a nearby lawn just before 2 pm Friday.

Denison Police say the driver was headed east on Morton Street when they lost control, veered into the westbound lane and ran over the pole in the Sexton Tax Service parking lot.

Denison Police and Fire Rescue shut down the road way for around 35 minutes while ONCOR wound up the downed wires.

Police did not confirm if the person taken to the hospital was the driver or the passenger but said they were “complaining of injuries.”

