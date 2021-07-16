Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

One taken to hospital after car runs over telephone pole in Denison

One taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
One taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.(KXII)
By Mike Rogers
Published: Jul. 16, 2021 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - One person was taken to the hospital after running over a telephone pole with their car before driving onto a nearby lawn just before 2 pm Friday.

Denison Police say the driver was headed east on Morton Street when they lost control, veered into the westbound lane and ran over the pole in the Sexton Tax Service parking lot.

Denison Police and Fire Rescue shut down the road way for around 35 minutes while ONCOR wound up the downed wires.

Police did not confirm if the person taken to the hospital was the driver or the passenger but said they were “complaining of injuries.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in an explosion at Asphalt Express in Ardmore, Okla. Friday morning.
One dead in explosion, fire at Ardmore asphalt plant
A Texoma toddler is in critical condition after a freak accident
Texoma toddler dies after freak accident
Man claims he was attacked at Waterloo Park
Man claims he was attacked at Waterloo Park
A Lubbock SWAT team was called to the 1100 block of 10th Street in Levelland on Thursday...
4 officers shot and 1 dead in Lubbock standoff
Sherman neighborhood shooter found guilty
Sherman neighborhood shooter found guilty

Latest News

One person was killed in an explosion at Asphalt Express in Ardmore, Okla. Friday morning.
One dead in explosion, fire at Ardmore asphalt plant
The executive director for the Madill Housing Authority is facing state charges which include...
Madill Housing Authority executive director facing embezzlement charges
Texoma's own country music superstar Blake Shelton and his new bride, pop star Gwen Stefani,...
Blake Shelton, new wife Gwen Stefani perform surprise concert in Tishomingo
City of Sherman hosts monthly "Third Thursday" with Christmas in July
City of Sherman hosts Christmas in July with Santa